2 dead, 2 injured after small plane crashes, hits car in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were killed when the small plane they were in crashed in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood Monday afternoon, hitting a car as it went down and leaving the adult and child inside injured, officials tell NBC affiliate WTVJ.

Pembroke Pines Police said the crash happened in the area of Southwest 72nd Avenue and Southwest 13th Street.

Footage showed the wreckage of the plane up against a fence as firefighters sprayed it down.

Fire officials tell WTVJ, the two people on the plane were killed at the scene. An adult and child who were in the car that was hit were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where their conditions were unknown.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport, around 3 p.m.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

Police are asking drivers to stay clear of the area.

No other details are immediately known.