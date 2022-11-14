TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders are at the scene of a small plane crash in the Florida Everglades Monday afternoon.

According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, the plane came down in a grassy area not far from a dirt roadway before it flipped upside down.

The plane appears to bear resemblance to the Soviet mass-produced single-engine biplane, the Antonov AN-2.

(Credit: WTVJ)

In late October, a Cuban national landed an airplane of similar appearance in a South Florida airport after flying roughly 270 miles from the Cuban municipality to Miami. One person in that incident was taken in for questioning.

Additional information on Monday’s incident was not immediately available.

