Small plane crash closes several roadways in South Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — A small plane from a flight school crashed into a Florida suburb on Tuesday, leaving at least one person dead, police said.

The plane crashed about 9 a.m. next to a shopping center in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Miramar. The city’s police department told reporters that one person was dead.

The Miami Herald reported that the plane belongs to Wayman Aviation Academy, which told the paper that the plane was carrying an advanced student and a teacher. It was not immediately known which person died nor the condition of the second person.

Photographs show the plane smashed against a tree.

Further details were not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES: