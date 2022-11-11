MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in South Florida said a small child was found in the middle of a street early Friday morning.

The North Miami Beach Police Department said the child was found in the middle of the road at the intersection of Northeast 15th Avenue and 173 Street at around 1:24 a.m.

The child had no shoes and was completely alone, according to police.

Officers said the child is not able to speak, so they were unable to get any information that would help them find his parents or his legal guardians.

If you know who this child is, call North Miami Beach Police at 305-949-5500.