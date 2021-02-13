Small airplane makes emergency landing on Florida expressway

Florida

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Traffic along the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs, Florida, is resuming after a small airplane made an emergency landing on the roadway.

Authorities closed off parts of the toll road while the aircraft was removed.  

Coral Springs police said there were no injuries after the single-engine airplane touched down Saturday morning. By 12:30 p.m. the aircraft was removed and traffic reopened.

Last August, another small plane was forced to land on the roadway after experiencing mechanical problems. There were no injuries then either.

