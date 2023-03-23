TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The older sister of a slain Florida teen dropped 114 heart-shaped stones into a jar to show how many times her younger sister Tristyn Bailey was stabbed.

Tristyn Bailey’s sibling, Alexis Bailey, spent nearly three minutes dropping the symbolic stones into a glass jar.

NBC affiliate WTLV reported that the courtroom was silent as the stones clinked against the glass.

“This jar now holds 114 stones. One for each of the 114 stab wounds that my sister had to endure,” Alexis Bailey said during testimony.

In May 2021, Bailey was stabbed 114 times by her classmate Aiden Fucci, now 16.

Tristyn Bailey’s family members also took the stand in the St. Johns County courtroom to talk about how her death has impacted them.

Each of them placed a heart-shaped stone into the jar, symbolizing something lost because of Tristyn Bailey’s murder.

They all asked the judge to sentence Fucci to life in prison.