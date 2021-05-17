Skydiver dies after mid-air collision over Florida

A skydiver was killed after a mid-air collision with another person over DeLand on Sunday, police say.

Officials were called to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 9:58 a.m. for a skydiving accident.

According to police, two parachutists collided mid-air with their parachutes open. Witnesses told authorities one of the skydivers was able to regain control of their parachute, but the other was unable to get his open.

Authorities said the man landed hard in the parking lot and was found unresponsive. Witnesses tried to help the man, but were unsuccessful.

The identity of the skydiver has not been released at this time.

