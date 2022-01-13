Skeletal remains of Florida man found in California mountains

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — The Skeletal remains of a Florida man were found last month in the mountains on California’s central coast.

Police in California said dental records were used to identify 36-year-old Charles Leader.

Police told The Tribune of San Luis Obispo that the man last spoke to family members in October 2020, when he was homeless and living in the South Lake Tahoe area.

Authorities said Leader’s remains were found by a hiker who reportedly veered off a trail on Bishop Peak, a natural area on the edge of San Luis Obispo, in mid-December.