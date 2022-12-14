TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are looking for answers after skeletal remains were found near a high school in Kissimmee Wednesday morning.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the remains were found just off Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee, not far from Liberty High School.

Additional information was not immediately released. Investigators are working the scene.

