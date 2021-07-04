Six Surfside rescue workers test positive for COVID-19; entire task force tested

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NBC News Channel) — Six rescue workers helping to recover victims from the site of a condo collapse in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said the workers at the site in Surfside were firefighters from a Florida rescue team that came from outside of Miami-Dade County.

The task force with the positive cases left the site, and officials say they are undergoing contract tracing.

All 424 Florida task force members working on rescue efforts were tested.

So far, no other positive cases have emerged.

The search and rescue at the Champlain Towers South is suspended while crews prepare to demolish the remainder of the structure.

The death toll from the collapse is currently at 24. 121 people currently remain unaccounted for.