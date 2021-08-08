Six Florida church members die of COVID-19 within 10 days; pastor pushes for vaccines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — As the coronavirus continues to surge in Florida. one pastor at a church in a Jacksonville suburb said he’s tired of crying and burying people he loves.

The Impact Church reports six of their members have died in less than two weeks.

The pastor said all were healthy but were not vaccinated. Four of them were under the age of 35.

“One mother, who just was recently married, to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary with a young daughter and to now see her gone, when you really just know that was avoidable,” Reverend George Davis said.

“It’s definitely taken a toll on us,” he added. “Some of them have been extremely close to us. And to watch some of these people in the prime of their life.”

As a result of these deaths, the church plans to hold its second vaccination event Sunday.

The church held its first vaccine event back in March, when around 800 people got their first dose.