Silver Alert issued for Mississippi man traveling in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a Mississippi elderly man who is traveling through Florida.

Officials say 82-year-old Louis McDermott Jr. was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Red Cedar Lane in Lucedale, Mississippi. He may be headed east on I-10 and his last possible location was at the Love’s Travel Plaza in Defuniak Springs, Florida.

He may be traveling in a 2019 red Hyundai Santa Fe with a Mississippi tag number 4N316.

McDermott has brown hair and blue eyes, stands 6 feet tall and weighs 182 pounds.

