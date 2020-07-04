Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old Ocala man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Silver Alert was issued Saturday for an Ocala man.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 86-year-old Thomas Tutton was last seen in the area of the 9500 block of State Road 200 in Ocala.
Officials say Tutton may be traveling south on I-75 in a 2016 red Ford Edge with a Florida license plate WK30X.
Tutton has gray hair, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
If you have seen Tutton or know his whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement.
