Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 75-year-old woman out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Marcella Ellberger, 75, was last seen in the area of the 2100 block of NW 63rd St. Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

Ellberger wears glasses, has salt and pepper hair, brown eyes, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

She may be traveling in a 2009 white Toyota Rav 4 with the Florida license plate MISHKA.

If you have seen Ellberger or know her whereabouts, please contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-325-9091.

