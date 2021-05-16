Silver Alert issued for 93-year-old man from Central Florida

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for a 93-year-old man from Central Florida.

According to the FDLE, Ralph Burley was last seen in the area of the 3900 block of Branch Avenue in Mount Dora.

Burley was last seen wearing a blue suit, black shoes, and possibly a black hat. He has gray hair, brown eyes, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds.

Law enforcement officials say he may be traveling in a 2018 red Toyota Camry with the Florida license plate QRMZ04.

If you have seen Burley or know his possible whereabouts, please contact FDLE or the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss