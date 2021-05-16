Silver Alert issued for 93-year-old man from Central Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for a 93-year-old man from Central Florida.

According to the FDLE, Ralph Burley was last seen in the area of the 3900 block of Branch Avenue in Mount Dora.

Burley was last seen wearing a blue suit, black shoes, and possibly a black hat. He has gray hair, brown eyes, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds.

Law enforcement officials say he may be traveling in a 2018 red Toyota Camry with the Florida license plate QRMZ04.

If you have seen Burley or know his possible whereabouts, please contact FDLE or the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or call 911.