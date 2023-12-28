Related video above: Sen. Scott issues travel advisory warning Florida is ‘openly hostile toward Socialists’

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating after a swatting call was made, claiming that a shooting had occurred at Senator Rick Scott’s home in Naples Wednesday evening.

Sen. Scott confirmed the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying “cowards” had “swatted” his home in a “sick attempt to terrorize” his family.

“Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards “swatted” my home in Naples. These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family,” he wrote. “Ann & I want to thank @NaplesPolice & @CollierSheriff for all they do to keep us safe.”

NBC Affiliate WTVJ said the Naples Police Department confirmed they responded to the home on Gordon Drive shortly before 9 p.m. The scene was cleared within 15 minutes after being determined there was no threat.