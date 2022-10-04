MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After several days of preparations, workers finally removed a beached shrimp boat from the Myrtle Beach shoreline on Tuesday.

The Shayna Michelle shrimp boat was pulled out to sea Tuesday afternoon after crews spent the past two days digging it out of the sand after it washed ashore during Hurricane Ian on Friday.

The boat drew large crowds to the oceanfront over several days to watch as crews brought in heavy equipment to dig it out and prepare to move it back into the water.

Myrtle Beach police began monitoring the area after it came ashore during the height of the Category 1 hurricane on Friday to keep people away and out of danger. The plan called for moving the boat during Tuesday afternoon’s high tide.

Boats were brought in from the Charleston area to help pull the Shayna Michelle out of the sand, and police told people to stay away so crews would have room to work, adding that there are many hazards around the site.

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested on Friday and charged after being accused of climbing onto the boat.

According to the city, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued the crew on Thursday as Ian crawled toward the South Carolina coastline. No one was on it when it washed ashore Friday afternoon near 22nd Avenue South at the Williams Street beach access. It’s unclear how many people had to be rescued.

The boat is owned by Holden Beach Seafood, based in Supply, North Carolina, a company official confirmed to News13 Friday evening. A GoFundMe has been started to help get the boat offshore.

The GoFundMe notes that the crew was trying to get back to Holden Beach before Hurricane Ian but had engine issues two miles offshore. The crew was rescued by the Coast Guard and taken to a hospital for hypothermia.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

