TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Meet-and-greets with Shrek and Donkey are returning to Universal Orlando Resort in a new location.

Guests can meet the characters in the KidZone area of Universal Studios Florida starting Thursday. The location is right next to DreamWorks Destination.

The meet-and-greet brings guests face-to-face with the beloved characters from DreamWorks Animation film franchise “Shrek” for a photo opportunity and witty banter from Donkey.

Princess Fiona also makes appearances at select times.

Daily meet-and-greet times can be found on the official Universal Orlando Resort app.