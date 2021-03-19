Shopping while driving, woman hits bike-riding Florida sheriff

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 20-year-old woman who was using her phone to shop while driving hit a sheriff as he rode his bike in central Florida.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted Friday that the woman, Paige Bergman of Deltona, is in custody, charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily harm.

The collision was recorded on video by a Waste Pro truck whose driver stopped to help.

Chitwood says he suffered a broken leg, bumps, cuts and bruises in the collision, which broke off the car’s mirror.

Bergman claimed she hit a mailbox until a deputy told her family it was the sheriff.

Out of the hospital and back to work @SheriffChitwood pic.twitter.com/3bxB5eiG2d — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 19, 2021

*Videos courtesy of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office*