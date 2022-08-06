ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of shooting two men near Orlando on Saturday afternoon was shot by Orange County deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the Heritage Hotel at S. Orange Blossom Trail and Sand Lake Road at around 12:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired. As deputies tended to a shooting victim, they encountered a man with a gun.

The sheriff’s office said deputies ordered the man to put the gun down and he reportedly refused, so a deputy shot him. That deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Deputies said they then learned of a second gunshot victim, who was taken to the hospital alongside the other two men who were shot. According to a WESH 2 News report, deputies are still investigating the relationship between the three men.

The gun allegedly used in the shooting, via Orange County Sheriff’s Office

WESH said that the sheriff’s office credits bystanders with getting police involved and helping them stop the alleged gunman.

“They should know that they called us for help,” Mark Canty, Orange County Sheriff’s Office undersheriff, said at a news conference. “We responded and we were there to help them and stop somebody from killing any more people.”

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the accused shooter.