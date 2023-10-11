TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Osceola County deputies are investigating a shooting at a Publix in Celebration.

In a news conference Wednesday, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies were called to a Publix store on Blake Boulevard at 2:40 p.m.

Shots were fired after two people got into an argument in the parking lot. They knew each other prior to the shooting, Lopez said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back multiple times. Lopez said the shooting victim was not cooperating with the investigation and would not identify the person who shot him.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported a blue car leaving the area. Lopez said it is believed to be driven by the shooter.

The shooting was an isolated incident, according to the sheriff’s office, and there is no threat to the public.

