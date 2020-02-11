Shooter at large after woman killed at Orlando Premium Outlets

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) —Authorities are investigating a homicide after they said a woman was shot at the Orlando Premium Outlets.
The shooting took place just after 8 p.m. at the Under Armour store at the outlets on International Drive, according to police.
Orlando police said the woman who was killed knew the person who shot her.
Authorities said they are actively searching for the shooter.
