Shooter at large after woman killed at Orlando Premium Outlets

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) —Authorities are investigating a homicide after they said a woman was shot at the Orlando Premium Outlets.

The shooting took place just after 8 p.m. at the Under Armour store at the outlets on International Drive, according to police.

Just after 8:00PM, OPD officers responded to a shooting at the Under Armor store at Premium Outlets International Dr. An adult female victim was deceased. The victim and suspect knew each other. Detectives are actively searching for the known suspect. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 11, 2020

Orlando police said the woman who was killed knew the person who shot her.

Authorities said they are actively searching for the shooter.

