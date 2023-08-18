TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly drugging and robbing men after going home with them, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

Danyelle Eans, 34, allegedly gave men drinks, containing an unknown substance that made them pass out. She would then steal their valuables.

The two cases Eans is charged in happened one year apart. The first incident happened in May 2022, and the other in July 2023.

WTVJ reported that in the May 2022 case, the victim brought Eans back to his home where they had drinks together. He said he passed out and woke up the following afternoon with over $40,000 worth of his property gone.

Ring camera footage shows Eans walking out of his home with bags full of valuables. Detectives identified Eans from her fingerprints in his home.

In the July 2023 case, a man allegedly told officials he took a woman back to his apartment, where they kept drinking.

The man told police he fell asleep “out of nowhere” and woke up to Eans next to his closet, according to an arrest report WTVJ obtained.

The victim said after Eans left, his three Rolex watches worth nearly $47,000 total were gone.

Footage shows Eans in the elevator in that victim’s apartment building.

“Basically this is her job. She’s a pro at this, this is what she does, and we know two cases almost a year apart so between there, there has to be many more cases where she did exactly the same thing,” Miami Police spokesman Officer Michael Vega said.

Police believe there could be more victims.

Eans was arrested on two second-degree grand theft charges. She is being held on a $15,000 bond.