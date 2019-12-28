Sheriff’s office employee, husband, daughter killed in Christmas Eve crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)—The Marion County Facebook page has posted that a woman killed in a Leesburg crash worked as a classification specialist for the county Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Smith, her husband, Christopher, and their 13-year-old daughter died when their vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Dozier Circle and State Road 44.

The sheriff’s office said the family’s son, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, is recovering at a hospital.

Officials said Jessica Smith was first employed by the Sheriff’s Office in October 2015 as a detention assistant, and was promoted in April 2016.

“Jessica was a valued member of our law enforcement and detention family. Her spirit and presence will be greatly missed,” said Sheriff Billy Woods. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jessica’s family, and we pray for a full recovery for her son.”

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, along with his passenger, were taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment.

