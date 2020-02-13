Sheriff: Teen brought 2 guns, 4 knives to middle school

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALATKA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old Florida student faces multiple charges after authorities say he brought two guns and four knives on his middle school campus.

He was arrested Tuesday after a tip led officials at Jenkins Middle School and Putnam County Sheriff’s officials to the boy.

Sheriff Gator DeLoach says the weapons were hidden in the teen’s backpack.

The sheriff says this was the second incident this year in which a student brought weapons to a middle school campus.  

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol"

Robinson High Band

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robinson High Band"

the Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, did not practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, did not practice on Wednesday"

Toilet to Tap Water Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet to Tap Water Plan"

Forest Service starting massive aerial burn using hundreds of ping-pong sized balls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forest Service starting massive aerial burn using hundreds of ping-pong sized balls"

Plans to boost business on U.S.19 concerns some pedestrians

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans to boost business on U.S.19 concerns some pedestrians"

Two more children die from flu in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more children die from flu in Florida"

Sheriff Chad Chronister gives update on Barrington Middle School situation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Chad Chronister gives update on Barrington Middle School situation"

HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident"

No active threat: Deputies investigating report of gunshot at Barrington Middle School

Thumbnail for the video titled "No active threat: Deputies investigating report of gunshot at Barrington Middle School"

Barrington parent responds to false alarm at child's school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Barrington parent responds to false alarm at child's school"

the Vipers offensive line interacts with a group of fans with developmental disabilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers offensive line interacts with a group of fans with developmental disabilities"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss