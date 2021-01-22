Sheriff, report: Naked Florida man stole, crashed sheriff’s office cruiser

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -Officials say a naked Florida man has been arrested after stealing what news footage showed to be a marked Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruiser and crashing it.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Joshua Shenker was arrested after Thursday’s crash and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and other counts.

Officers responded to reports of a naked man running along Interstate 10 in western Jacksonville shortly before noon Thursday. Authorities said only in a redacted report that a vehicle belonging to the City of Jacksonville was stolen.

According to the police report, about $10,000 worth of damage was done to the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss