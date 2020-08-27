Sheriff: Missing dad of Bengals player found safe in Florida

Florida

In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, then-Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Minneapolis. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was jailed Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, charged with misdemeanor battery, after deputies say he beat up a man shortly after Alexander returned to Florida to help search for his missing father. Alexander, 26, and another man, 28-year-old Evins Clement, were arrested by Collier County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say the missing father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander turned up early Thursday at a ranger station at a state park in Florida.

Okeechobee County Sheriff’s officials tweeted that 65-year-old Jean Alexandre was in good health and will be reunited with this family.

He walked up to the ranger station at the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, which is about 25 miles north of Okeechobee.

The sheriff’s office offered no additional details.

His son was jailed on a battery charge shortly after leaving training camp to return to Florida to search for his dad. He’s been released on bond.

