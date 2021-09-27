Sheriff: South Florida woman threw firebombs at Buddhist temple

Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida say a 46-year-old woman is accused of firebombing a Buddhist temple.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mei Cheung on Sunday after they were called to St. Dak Buddhist Temple near Palm Beach Gardens.

A news release says multiple items were found burning on the temple’s grounds were determined to be improvised incendiary devices. Video surveillance at the temple captured a woman igniting and throwing four firebombs over the gate.

She was also seen on video placing a fifth lit firebomb in a mailbox on the temple grounds. She was arrested on multiple counts of using a fire bomb.

