Sheriff: Central Florida couple missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Florida

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Officials in central Florida are asking for the public’s help in finding a 35-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend who went missing under “suspicious circumstances.”

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Tiffany Nicole Church and Trodarius Rainey have not been seen since Wednesday.

Their car, a black Toyota Camry was located in Sanford. on Thursday. They say evidence located within the vehicle “indicates the couple’s disappearance is suspicious and they are considered endangered.”

If you have any information please contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at (800)423-TIPS.

