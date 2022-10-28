TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A line of shepherd’s pies sold in Florida and three other states have been recalled after customers complained of copper wire found inside the products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A USDA recall alert said Lone Star Bakery Inc., located in China Grove, Texas, recalled about 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd’s pies that could have been contaminated with foreign materials, specifically copper wire.

The recall affects the 8-ounce “Boomerang’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie” that have a use-by date of Sept. 9, 2023.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the company received complaints about “entwined copper wire” embedded in the pies.

According to the alert, no injuries have been reported yet, but the FSIS said copper wire pieces could be sharp enough to hurt someone if they consume them.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or retailers’ freezers,” the USDA said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and retailers are urged not to sell them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

