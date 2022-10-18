SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple is accused of torturing a kitten at a Florida beach.

WPLG reported that the kitten was seen being thrown around like a toy at Sunny Isles Beach in late September.

Natalia Martin told Local 10 that she called the police and started recording the incident. She said she hoped to save the kitten’s life.

“The guy started being so aggressive towards me,” Martin told WPLG. “He starts stepping up. He says, ‘Hey, look, this is my cat. This is not your business. I can do what I want.’ And then he was like, ‘If you don’t want me to throw the cat, give me $1,000 right now.’”

Martin said she called beach security and eventually the police.

“They were trying to make her swim and the cat was so scared,” Martin told Local 10. “She was passing out already. She was half alive.”

The news station reported that police told the couple that they were breaking the “no animals on the beach” rule and asked them to leave.

A police report obtained by Local 10 said that 27-year-old John Laguerre resisted arrest, yelling profanities at officers and being defiant. The woman, identified as 22-year-old Jamarria Wayne is accused of screaming at officers and telling them that she would bite them.

Martin told Local 10 that the only thing on her mind was to save the kitten. She said she put the kitten in a towel while filing a police report with officers.

“The kitten was saved. She was all shaking — she was barely alive,” Martin told WPLG.

The news station said Laguerre was charged with resisting arrest and animal cruelty. Wayne was charged with battery and attempted battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

WPLG reported that the couple never went back to animal services to retrieve the kitten, so Martin officially adopted her and rehomed her.