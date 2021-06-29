‘She saved my life’: Florida man avoids building collapse after spending night with girlfriend

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NBC News Channel) – A midweek visit with his girlfriend prevented one south Florida man from being caught in the condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Erick De Moura was visiting his girlfriend, Fernanda Figueiredo on wednesday, June 23, when he was caught in the rain.

De Moura wanted to go home.

“I had an appointment in the morning and my clothes were all wet,” he said. “I didn’t have anything to change at her place and I wanted to sleep in my own bed.”

But, a rare midweek chance to spend some time alone spurred Fernanda to make a request.

De Moura, who lived on the 10th floor of the Champlain towers, woke up at 5 a.m. only to hear news that his building had collapsed.

“If it wasn’t for her, I would be dead,” he said. “When I saw the images, I couldn’t believe it. It was shocking. That was my home.”

Erick lived on the 10th floor of the northside of the building. He knows of no other survivors from his side of the complex.

“I believe God worked his miracle through her,” he said. “She definitely saved my life.”