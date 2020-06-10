Sharks greet beachgoers at newly reopened Miami beaches

Florida

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (CNN) — Miami beaches opened to the public Wednesday for the first time in 12 weeks and it looks like sharks got the memo as well.

Aerial video of the waters off Miami beach show sharks swimming about 20 to 60 feet offshore.

A total of four sharks were spotted, but they appear to be social distancing themselves from beachgoers.

No word on if they’re using masks or hand sanitizer.

