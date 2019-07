COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – A family vacationing in Cocoa Beach couldn’t get out of the water fast enough when they spotted a shark swimming close to shore on Saturday.

Karen Thomas shared two cellphone videos of sharks swimming in shallow waters. She said the first sighting was around 10 a.m. and the second around 4 p.m. You can see the footage in the video player above.

Thomas said she has been coming to Cocoa Beach for 30 years and this is the closest she’s ever seen a shark to shore.