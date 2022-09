TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman spotted a shark swimming in shallow waters at a beach in Naples, Florida last month.

Bethany Morris told Storyful she was searching for sea shells and sand dollars on Vanderbilt Beach on Aug. 4 when she saw the animal and filmed it.

A video Morris posted on TikTok shows the shark buzz past her in ankle-deep water.

“Damn, it’s shallow,” Morris is heard saying in the video.