SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was attacked by a shark while fishing in the Florida Keys Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the 35-year-old victim was fishing off a dock on Flagship Drive on Summerland Key when the attack happened at about 8 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shark got out of the water and bit the angler on his foot.

He was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami after the attack. His condition is not known.

This is the second shark attack in the Keys in recent days. Thursday, a 20-year-old from Miami-Dade County was bitten in the leg while he was spearfishing with two other people off of Marathon, according to the sheriff’s office.