Shark encounter photos: Surfer at Sebastian Inlet has two close calls

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A surfer riding the waves near the Sebastian Inlet in Melbourne Beach was recently pictured in a close call among sharks.

According to WPTV in West Palm Beach, Laura Evans and Eli McDonald were visiting the inlet on Oct. 3.

“While McDonald was surfing, a nearby school of mullet was being chased by tarpon and other fish surrounded him,” WPTV reported from an email Evans sent to the station.

“Luckily I am always taking surfing photos of my fiancé, and as soon as I noticed all the mullet jumping, I started snapping pictures and somehow managed to catch the two close encounters [with sharks] in the midst of all the chaos,” Evans said.

Evans told the station she always takes photos of McDonald while he surfs. She said she wanted to start calling out to him, but thought her fiancé would be able to handle the situation, as a lifelong surfer.

McDonald wasn’t injured in the shark encounter.