ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant chain is opening a new location right here in the Sunshine State.

According to the Big Chicken website, the new location will be at Market at Southside on 250 East Michigan Street in Orlando.

This new location, the first in Florida, will be one of several new locations opening up across the country. When the locations are finished, Big Chicken will have a presence in 12 states and the Carnival Cruise Line.

Big Chicken was founded in 2018 JRS Hospitality in Las Vegas, Authentic Brands Group, and O’Neal.

The chain’s website said it offers food from the basketball star’s childhood combined with modern tastes.

The new Florida location is expected to open in late 2023.