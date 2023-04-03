TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The White House released a statement Monday criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing permitless carry into law exactly one week after six people, including three children, were killed in a school shooting in Nashville.

After the bill was passed by the Florida Senate with a 27-13 vote on Thursday, DeSantis signed House Bill 543 into law Monday afternoon, allowing legal gun owners in the state to carry a concealed firearm in public without a permit.

The governor’s office said the new gun law “strengthens Floridians’ Second Amendment rights by allowing Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit.”

After DeSantis signed the bill into law, the White House called the action “shameful,” adding that the law is the “opposite of commonsense gun safety.”

“It is shameful that soon after another tragic school shooting, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a permitless concealed carry bill behind closed doors, which eliminates the need to get a license to carry a canceled weapon,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “This is the opposite of commonsense gun safety. The people of Florida – who have paid a steep price for state and Congressional inaction on guns from Parkland to Pulse Nightclub to Pine Hills – deserve better.”

The new law, which is set to take effect on July 1, makes Florida the 26th state to enact Constitutional Carry legislation.

“President Biden has been clear: too many lives are being ripped apart by gun violence. The President continues to call on Congress to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, require safe storage of firearms, eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability and require background checks for all gun sales, and for state officials to take action at the state level,” Jean-Pierre added.

According to a previous report, gun owners will no longer have to get a permit or pass a background check to be able to carry a concealed firearm in public under the legislation. The law will not change the current requirements for purchasing a gun.

While nearly 3 million Floridians have a concealed carry weapons permit, a background check and a three-day waiting period will still be required for those who purchase a gun from a licensed dealer. However, they are not required for “private transactions or exchanges of weapons.”