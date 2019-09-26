Shake-up in the leadership of Disney theme park resorts

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — There’s been a shake-up in the leadership of the Disney theme park resorts.
The head of the Disneyland Resort in California is heading to Florida to take the top position at Walt Disney World.
Josh D’Amaro will take over leadership of Disney World starting in November. He is replacing George Kalogridis, who is becoming president of segment development and enrichment and will focus on developing business initiatives.
Rebecca Campbell, a two-decade veteran of the Walt Disney Co., most recently in London, is taking the top spot at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.
The company also says the leader of Disney parks and resorts in Asia, Michael Colglazier, is adding Disneyland Paris to his portfolio. He will become president and managing director of Disney Parks International.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florida man plots to kill estranged wife, ends up paralyzed
- Soldiers accused of murdering Brooksville couple to be extradited to Florida
- Snickers made special pecan bar for fall, but it’s already sold out
- Acting intel boss to speak; Dems call complaint ‘disturbing’
- Execution set for man who killed 14-year-old girl in Florida