Severe storm damages buildings in Florida Panhandle

A cluster of severe storms swept across Southern states early Saturday, leveling buildings in the Florida Panhandle.

Officials in Panama City, Florida, said a home and a convenience store were leveled in a possible tornado caused by Saturday’s storm. No injuries were immediately reported.

In Pensacola, the roof of a brewery was torn off. In Orange Beach, Alabama, new outlets shared images of car windshields shattered by hail.

Storms also brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle. Some flooding has also been reported.

Several thousand customers lost power, according to a utility tracking website.