Several major retailers are closing their stores on Thanksgiving Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thanksgiving Day is usually a time where people can get a head start on their shopping. However, several major retailers are choosing to keep their doors this year.

Target announced on Monday they will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic.

“I’m a little surprised, but I think everyone deserves a day off,” shopper Mary Maisel said.

Walmart announced this summer they would shut down for the holiday as a way to thank their employees for their continued work during the pandemic. Other major retails like Best Buy and JCPenny will also be closed.

Faith Fraz told 8 On Your Side she has no issue with this.

“I go Black Friday shopping, but I try to stay away from shopping on Thanksgiving Day just to deter people from having to work on a holiday that they shouldn’t have to.”

Experts say the closures aren’t expected to break the bank. Nearly two million more people than last year are expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day thru Cyber Monday, according to a survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics.

Online shopping in general experienced a massive surge ever since last year. “I think it’s easier. The only time I really buy in person is if I know it won’t make it on time,” said Franz.

Here’s a list of businesses that aren’t opening their doors on the holiday, according to BlackFriday.com:

BED BATH & BEYOND

Bed Bath & Beyond announced on Jun. 28 that it plans to “close stores on Thanksgiving Day so that Associates can be with friends and family during the important holiday.”

The retailer didn’t provide specific Black Friday details but said it will offer “great deals and inspiring products” leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

BEST BUY

Best Buy will be closed again after closing on Thanksgiving Day last year. However, the company has started rolling out deals starting in mid-October and will be throughout the holiday season.

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS

The outdoor and sporting goods retailer traditionally opens on the evening of Thanksgiving, but announced it will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2021 back in February.

DICK’S will reopen on Black Friday to serve customers with in-store, curbside contactless pickup and BOPIS options — continuing the company’s focus on customer service, technology and safety.

Black Friday hours have not been announced.

FOOT LOCKER

Foot Locker will close its stores and warehouses again on Thanksgiving Day this year, the company announced on Jun. 14.

JCPENNEY

While JCPenney stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, customers can shop on jcp.com and enjoy extended hours on Black Friday opening at 5 a.m. and on weekends leading up to Christmas Day at select stores.

To help celebrate the joy of the season, JCPenney's cheerful holiday campaign centers on time with family and friends and sharing joy with others.

KOHL’S

Kohl’s announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day back in June. 2021. The decision comes after positive response from last year’s closure on Thanksgiving Day, as well as evolving preferences in how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season.

Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.

MACYS

Macy’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, with curbside pickup available at select stores, and Black Friday deals available all day on macys.com and the Macy’s app. Stores will re-open on Friday, Nov. 26

SAM’S CLUB

Sam’s Club is owned by Walmart Inc. Both Sam’s and Walmart locations will remain closed on Thanksgiving.

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP

Simon Property Group announced all its locations would be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

TARGET

“What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees.

WALMART

Walmart announced on June 4 that all of its U.S. store locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The company said it will close all stores for a second consecutive year as a “thank you” to associates for their “continued hard work during the pandemic.”

On Oct. 18, the retailer announced the return of its “Black Friday Deals for Days” promotion, which includes several separate shopping “events” for online and in-store customers

Customers can visit Walmart’s Black Friday 2021 portal for more.

Plenty of other retailers stayed closed on Thanksgiving in 2020, but haven’t made official announcements about their plans for this year yet, according to blackfriday.com. They include Bath & Body Works, Home Depot, and others.