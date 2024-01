TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several people were injured in a crash between a Brightline train and a SUV in Melbourne on Wednesday,

All four occupants of the SUV were transported to the hospital, Melbourne police told NBC affiliate WESH.

WH Jackson Street is shut down while police investigate the incident.

