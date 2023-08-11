TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several school districts in Florida are now requiring parents to sign a permission slip to allow students to use a nickname in class.

According to memos obtained by WOFL, students in Orange County and Seminole County schools will need their parents to sign off if they want to be called anything other than their legal name.

WINK reported that students in Collier County will also require students to get a permission slip sign before they can be called by their nickname.

The requirement is in compliance with a change to the Florida administrative code for the Board of Education, which was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on July 19.

A Collier County schools spokesperson told WINK that the requirement applies to any variation to a child’s legal name.

If parents chose not to sign the form, staff members are obligated to only use the child’s name as it appears on their birth certificate.

Lake County school leaders added the new requirement to a section on the district’s website.

It reads: Under School Board Policy JRA, “A parent/legal guardian or any person who seeks to enroll a student under a name other than the student’s legal name or seeks to change the name of a student already enrolled shall be informed that the name of the student as recorded on the birth certificate or other Supporting evidence as prescribed in Section 1003.21, Florida Statutes, shall be used until or unless a final court order verifies a legal name change.”

The district included a parent guide on how to adjust a student’s preferred name online.

Pinellas County parents were also given a form to request that their child be called by their nickname.

The new law also applies to different names, which are often used by transgender students. Even if a transgender student gets permission to use a different name, school staff members are not allowed to call them by their preferred pronouns.