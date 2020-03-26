Several Florida attractions extend closures amid coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several local attractions, like theme parks and aquariums, are extending closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Universal Orlando announced on March 24 it was extending its closure through April 19 from the end of March shortly after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced a stay-at-home mandate through April 9.

The closure at Universal Orlando includes theme parks and CityWalk, as well as hotels.

On March 26, the Florida Aquarium also announced it will be extending its closure from March 29 to May 10. However, the aquarium remains ready to open earlier if it is determined safe to do so.

“We look forward to reopening our doors again soon and sharing a journey of discovery with our guests to explore animals and ecosystems from Florida and around the world,” said Roger Germann, President and CEO of the Florida Aquarium.

In the meantime, the Florida Aquarium is offering a daily educational series for children called SEA-SPAN on its Facebook page.

As of right now, however, Walt Disney World, ZooTampa, Busch Gardens and Legoland have yet to make any further adjustments in their closures.

Walt Disney World is expected to reopen on April 1, along with Legoland and Busch Gardens.

ZooTampa, however, is expected to reopen on March 30.

Please check back for the latest updates on theme park and attraction closures.

