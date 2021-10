TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several people, including a young girl were detained after authorities responded to a report of migrants coming ashore in Miami’s Haulover Beach, NBC 6 reported.

Police said at least 20 people were dropped off near the corner of 158th Street and Collins Avenue. Ten, including a young girl, were detained.

According to NBC 6, authorities are still searching for the other ten people, and the boat that dropped them off.