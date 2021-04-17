Seven Mile Bridge Run returns after missing last year

MARATHON, Fla. (NBC) — Around 1,000 runners took part in the 40th annual Seven Mile Bridge Run in the Florida Keys Saturday morning.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, it will take two days to figure out who won.

To reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus, race officials staggered the starts in socially distanced groups of 10.

Electronic chips were embedded in each runner’s race number placard, which was read by a computer sensor at the start and finish lines.

Because of the staggered starts, race officials say it will take several days to determine the overall and divisional winners.

The Seven Mile Bridge Run is popular this time of year because of the warm weather and beautiful ocean view.

