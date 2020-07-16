Serial skinny dipper busted breaking into neighbor’s pool in Englewood, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A serial skinny dipper has landed behind bars after allegedly breaking into her neighbor’s pool multiple times this summer, WBBH reported.

According to the report, the homeowner reported a burglary Friday after someone cut open his pool cage and left behind some women’s underwear, keys, cigarettes and a steak knife.

The next day, the homeowner, who was away in Canada, was watching his security camera and saw his neighbor, Capri Wiedemann, swimming naked in his pool, deputies said.

According to the homeowner, Wiedemann is a repeat trespasser. He said he had sent her letters and posted signs around his home asking him to stay off his property.

Deputies visited Wiedemann’s home and found the letters and steak knives matching the one left at the pool.

Wiedemann, 22, denied being in the pool, but her mother told deputies her daughter swims there every other day.

She was arrested on charges of burglary and trespassing before bonding out of jail.

