Serial rape suspect who ‘terrorized’ Florida in 80s, 90s, identified, wanted

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Central Florida law enforcement agencies are looking for a man accused of “terrorizing” the region thirty years ago in a series of sex abuse and rape incidents.

Orlando Police say Leslie Renald Lagrotta, 61, is the prime suspect in three sexual battery crimes that took place between 1988 to 1989 and four rape incidents from 1992 to 1998. All of them went cold.

Through new DNA technology and persistent investigative work, Orlando Police Department detectives, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Daytona Beach Police Department helped pin down Lagrotta’s identity.

The only problem is police don’t know where Lagrotta is and are calling on the public to help locate him.

Lagrotta was arrested by Daytona Beach Police in 2010 when he was charged with resisting arrest using violence. At that time, he was forced to provide a DNA sample. Lagrotta then emptied his bank account and cut off all ties with family, Orlando police say.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood will bring more details about the recent break in the series of sexual battery and rape cases Thursday from Orlando Police Headquarters at 3:30 p.m. WESH 2 will stream the news conference LIVE.

“These types of efforts serve to remind our community that the Orlando Police Department and our partners will not stop trying to bring answers to victims and to their loved ones, no matter how much time has passed,” the Orlando Police Department said.

Anyone with information about Leslie Lagrotta, or who has heard from him, is encouraged to reach out anonymously to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or crimeline.org.