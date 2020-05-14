Sergeant fired in Parkland school shooting response to get job back

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Sun Sentinel) — An arbitrator determined a Broward Sheriff’s sergeant fired because he sat in a parked car during a 2018 mass shooting at a high school should get his job back.
The arbitrator dismissed the case against Brian Miller, saying his due process rights were violated when he was fired.
A state commission investigating the shooting said Miller was the first supervisor on the scene as the gunman was inside a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building. But he remained in his car, putting on a bulletproof vest.
Miller earned more than $137,000 in 2018 and the arbitrator determined he should receive back pay.
