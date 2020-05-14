Sergeant fired in Parkland school shooting response to get job back

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo, a bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. A Florida grand jury looking into last year’s Parkland school shooting chided schools, law enforcement and other local jurisdictions over continued “turf wars” that could hamper the response to another crisis. In a report released overnight, the statewide grand jury said the continued squabbling and other “systemic” failures were urgent enough for it to speak out before its term. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Sun Sentinel) — An arbitrator determined a Broward Sheriff’s sergeant fired because he sat in a parked car during a 2018 mass shooting at a high school should get his job back.

The arbitrator dismissed the case against Brian Miller, saying his due process rights were violated when he was fired.

A state commission investigating the shooting said Miller was the first supervisor on the scene as the gunman was inside a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building. But he remained in his car, putting on a bulletproof vest.

Miller earned more than $137,000 in 2018 and the arbitrator determined he should receive back pay.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: